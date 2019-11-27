Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With another week of college hockey in the books, things continue to change in the polls across the country.

UMass’s struggles continued this past weekend against Merrimack. UMass and Merrimack tied Game 1, and the Minutemen took Game 2 with a last-minute goal, but UMass didn’t look quite like the team that was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country this season. After the weekend series, the Minutemen dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 in the national rankings.

Harvard continued its strong start to the season, extending its unbeaten record to 6-0 after defeating Rensselaer, with sophomore forward Casey Dornbach providing a spark notching a hat trick in the 6-3 win.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy tackled those topics and many more in the latest edition of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also gave their current Hockey East power rankings and previewed an exciting weekend of Hockey East action on the NESN networks.

Friday

Men’s Hockey: No. 12 Northeastern vs. New Hampshire, 10 a.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Colgate vs. Princeton, 2 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: No. 14 Boston College at. No. 9 Harvard, 4:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday

Friendship Four Third-Place Game: 10 a.m. (NESNplus)

Friendship Four Championship Game, 2 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Men’s Hockey: Quinnipiac at. No. 10 UMass, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)