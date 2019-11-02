Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We now know a little bit more about Tom Brady’s (eventual) new place of residence.

The New England Patriots quarterbacked shocked some people when he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, put their home in Brookline, Mass., up for sale. It later was reported that Brady and Bundchen were looking to move to Connecticut, and it appears a house has been settled on.+

Here are the details about the mansion in Greenwich, Conn., via Homes of the Rich.

“The home sits on 10 acres of land and was built in 1990. It features approximately 14,862 square feet of living space with 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms, 2-story foyer with staircase, 2-story great room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, family room, gym, indoor pool, 3-car garage and more. Outdoor features include a motor court, balcony, patios, gardens, swimming pool and a tennis court.”

You can look at photos of the home here.

Greenwich to Foxboro, Mass., certainly wouldn’t be an easy commute, so it’s unclear what Brady’s living arrangements would be should he re-sign with the Patriots this offseason. However, their place in Brookline hasn’t sold just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images