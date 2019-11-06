Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And just like that, Cam Newton’s season is over.

The Carolina Panthers on Monday placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve as he continues to battle a nagging foot injury that’s had him on the bench since Week 3. The move comes after Newton’s visit with renowned foot and ankle expert Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Friday.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement, via ESPN. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam.”

The Panthers posted Monday’s statement to Instagram, and Newton responded with his classic, nearly-illegible text.

Check it out for yourself:

From Cam Newton on Instagram a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/vhxNIW1mLK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2019

Did you get all that?

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images