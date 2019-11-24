Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

1:15 p.m. ET: Greetings from a rain-soaked Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys in a battle of two of the NFL’s marquee franchises.

Injuries are the primary storyline for the Patriots heading into this one. Wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) both reportedly are not expected to play, leaving New England with Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry as their only options at wideout.

Quarterback Tom Brady is expected to start, but he’s dealing with an elbow injury that reportedly prevented him from finishing practice Friday. Combine that with his lack of weapons, the miserable weather conditions (temperatures in the low 40s and heavy rains) and the team’s general offensive struggles, and this could be a tough day for the Patriots’ passing attack.

A total of 12 Patriots players are listed as questionable:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

QB Tom Brady, Right Elbow

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

DE John Simon, Elbow

WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring

The Patriots will be getting one key player back from injury, however, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn is expected to make his return from injured reserve today. Wynn, who hasn’t played since Week 2, should be a significant upgrade over his replacement, Marshall Newhouse.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Follow along throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

