Coincidentally, all it took for the New Orleans Saints to get right was to take things outdoors.

The Saints put their surprising Week 10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the rearview last week when they went to Tampa Bay and took care of the Buccaneers. Now, they’ll look to keep pace in the race for the NFC’s top seed when they welcome the Carolina Panthers to town in Week 12.

Carolina, on the other hand, was left licking its wounds after also being sliced a serving a humble pie from the Falcons, who marched right into Charlotte and throttled the Cats. If the Panthers are going to make a playoff push, it needs to start Sunday where they’ll try to snap a two-game losing streak in The Big Easy.

Here’s how to watch Panthers-Saints:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images