If you think Rob Gronkowski puts on his serious face while working out, think again.
Gronkowski on Saturday shared a video of himself air-guitaring to Good Charlotte’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous” while working out. The jam session apparently served a purpose, as the New England Patriots legend wanted to maintain a high heart rate while going through his routine.
Check his out:
What a goofball.
As for Good Charlotte, they continue to be one of the lamest musical acts of the 21st Century. “Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous” was kinda sweet for a second, though.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images