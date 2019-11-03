Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you think Rob Gronkowski puts on his serious face while working out, think again.

Gronkowski on Saturday shared a video of himself air-guitaring to Good Charlotte’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous” while working out. The jam session apparently served a purpose, as the New England Patriots legend wanted to maintain a high heart rate while going through his routine.

Check his out:

What a goofball.

As for Good Charlotte, they continue to be one of the lamest musical acts of the 21st Century. “Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous” was kinda sweet for a second, though.

