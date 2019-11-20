Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was not happy following Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but now he seems to have changed his tone with some help from “Adult Yoda.”

No, that’s not a typo.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared a tweet Wednesday evening with a photo of himself throwing on the practice field. The caption read: “Do or do not. There is no try. – Adult Yoda.”

Check it out:

Do or do not. There is no try. – Adult Yoda pic.twitter.com/18cqq9TNXD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 20, 2019

Of course, this comes amid “Baby Yoda” seemingly taking over the internet following the release of the new Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

Brady, unlike the rest of the internet, appears to be concerned with an older, wiser Yoda — or something like that.

Either way, the Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images