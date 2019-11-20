Tom Brady was not happy following Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but now he seems to have changed his tone with some help from “Adult Yoda.”
No, that’s not a typo.
The New England Patriots quarterback shared a tweet Wednesday evening with a photo of himself throwing on the practice field. The caption read: “Do or do not. There is no try. – Adult Yoda.”
Check it out:
Do or do not. There is no try.
– Adult Yoda pic.twitter.com/18cqq9TNXD
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 20, 2019
Of course, this comes amid “Baby Yoda” seemingly taking over the internet following the release of the new Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.
Brady, unlike the rest of the internet, appears to be concerned with an older, wiser Yoda — or something like that.
Either way, the Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images