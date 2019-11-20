Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have two fully healthy wide receivers, and they’re both rookies. That’s obviously less than ideal.

Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) both missed practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was limited with a shoulder injury, which left the Patriots with Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry as their only fully healthy wideouts. The Patriots also have special-teamer Matthew Slater as an emergency option. New England takes on the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), safeties Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and Nate Ebner (ankle/back), running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and defensive end John Simon (elbow) also were limited in practice.

Sanu was injured on a punt return, but he returned to Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Dorsett didn’t return to the game after suffering a concussion on a touchdown catch in the third quarter. It’s unclear when Edelman sustained his injury, as he finished Sunday’s game.

Bentley is new to the injury report, while tight end Matt LaCosse and defensive tackle Danny Shelton were removed from the list.

