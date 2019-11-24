Things still remain tight in the National Football Conference as the 2019 regular season begins to wind down.

The San Francisco 49ers (9-1) currently hold a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints (8-2 ) with less than six full weeks left in the season. And once the postseason starts, it’s anyone’s game.

But which team ultimately will emerge as the NFC’s best? CBS color analyst Tony Romo took his best guess Sunday.

“I’m going to go with the 49ers … If they’re able to close it out and get the No. 1 seed,” the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said, according to CBS Sports Public Relations. “If they do and that offensive line is healthy, I would not want to go in there and play against that football team.”

It isn’t impossible for Romo’s prediction to come true, but it certainly won’t be easy. The 49ers must square off against both the Packers and the Saints before the season’s end. In fact, San Fran faces its first test on Sunday night when Green Bay visits Levi’s Stadium for some Week 12 action.

If they can survive that and the rest of their 2019 schedule, however, the 49ers could prove Romo right.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images