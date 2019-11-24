Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO — It only took N’Keal Harry two games into his NFL career to find the end zone.

After a three-catch performance in his professional debut, Harry’s first reception Sunday went for six in the Patriots’ showdown with the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. With New England facing a second-and-8 from Dallas’ 10-yard line, Tom Brady connected with the rookie wideout in the corner of the end zone for the game’s opening score.

Check it out:

New England fans surely are hoping this touchdown is the first of many, many more from Harry in a Patriots uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images