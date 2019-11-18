The Boston Bruins certainly look set in net with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak.

NHL Network analyst Kevin Weeks ranked the Bruins’ goalkeeping tandem as the second-best in the NHL on Monday. Rask and Halak have backstopped the Bruins to the top of the Atlantic Division after 20 games, and Weeks believes they’ve proven themselves second only to the New York Islanders’ Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov among working NHL goalies.

“… This is such an awesome tandem for head coach (Bruce) Cassidy,” Weeks said. “He has done a great job of managing both of them, keeping Tuukka Rask fresh because he knows he has got an outstanding netminder in Jaroslav Halak, who has been a No. 1 for the majority of his career. So he (Halak) comes out and gives you No. 1-caliber performances.

“On a nightly basis, coach Cassidy said he wants his team to play faster, play with more skill. They’ve done that, but it’s all predicated on good goaltending.”

ESPN NHL insider Greg Wyshynski ranked the Bruins’ goaltending tandem fifth coming into the NHL season. With Rask proving himself among the elite netminders and Halak confirming himself as a dependable backup over the last six-plus weeks, it’s no surprise Weeks, a former NHL goaltender, thinks so highly of the Bruins duo at this point in the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images