The drama following last Thursday’s Browns-Steelers brawl continues to unfold.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was served an indefinite suspension after he bashed Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet during an on-field scuffle on Nov. 14. One week later, ESPN revealed Garrett alleged Rudolph directed a slur at him prior to the brawl while appealing his suspension.

The NFL, however, said it found “no such evidence” of this ever occurring and upheld Garrett’s indefinite suspension.

On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer provided more insight into Garrett’s claim.

The Browns apparently knew about the allegation the next day, according to Glazer, who says the team likely was “nervous” about Garrett revealing all this during a scheduled interview last Sunday. Glazer says Garrett wouldn’t confirm anything about the allegation when they spoke.

“I got the sense that he wasn’t going to, that he didn’t want it out publicly because it would be bad for the league,” Glazer said on “FOX NFL Sunday.” “He just thought it was going to be confidential inside that appeals process.

What’s more, Garrett attempted to obtain audio of the incident on Thursday and Friday, but was “immediately” told it did not exist, per Glazer.

.@JayGlazer reports that Myles Garrett informed the Browns after the game vs. the Steelers that Mason Rudolph allegedly used a racial slur. Glazer also spoke with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin this morning and received his thoughts: pic.twitter.com/URGIpASTCR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2019

As Glazer noted, we may never know what exactly sparked that brawl without audio evidence.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images