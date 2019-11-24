Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO — Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were on the same page well before kickoff Sunday afternoon.

Edelman’s latest hype video was some of his best work yet, as he declared the Patriots “The New America’s Team” ahead of New England’s Week 12 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Brady unsurprisingly had no qualms with his favorite target’s proclamation.

“You already know! 💯,” Brady wrote in the post’s comment section.

The Patriots might be forced to lean on the Brady-Edelman connection against the Cowboys. New England will be without wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett as well as tight end Ryan Izzo.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images