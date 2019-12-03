Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, and here’s to hoping the Canes deliver a more memorable performance than the four times these two sides met in May.

TD Garden will host the “rematch” of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday. The Bruins swept Carolina in that best-of-seven series before falling to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

No changes are expected from the lineup the Bruins trotted out in Sunday’s win over the Montreal Canadiens. That means Patrice Bergeron will remain out for what will be the fifth straight game, with David Krejci staying on the top line as a result. Brett Ritchie did participate in Tuesday’s morning skate but won’t play, so David Backes will stay on the third line right wing and Par Lindholm will continue centering the fourth line.

John Moore also took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, but he won’t dress against Carolina, which will keep the Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton third pairing intact.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (19-3-5)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

CAROLINA HURRICANES (16-10-1)

Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen

Brock McGinn–Jodan Staal–Warren Foegele

Ryan Dzingel–Lucas Wallmark–Nino Niederreiter

Trevor van Riemsdyk–Clark Bishop–Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton

Joel Edmundson–Brett Pesce

Jake Gardiner–Haydn Fleury

Petr Mrazek

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images