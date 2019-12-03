The Boston Bruins are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, and here’s to hoping the Canes deliver a more memorable performance than the four times these two sides met in May.
TD Garden will host the “rematch” of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday. The Bruins swept Carolina in that best-of-seven series before falling to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.
No changes are expected from the lineup the Bruins trotted out in Sunday’s win over the Montreal Canadiens. That means Patrice Bergeron will remain out for what will be the fifth straight game, with David Krejci staying on the top line as a result. Brett Ritchie did participate in Tuesday’s morning skate but won’t play, so David Backes will stay on the third line right wing and Par Lindholm will continue centering the fourth line.
John Moore also took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, but he won’t dress against Carolina, which will keep the Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton third pairing intact.
Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (19-3-5)
Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–David Backes
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
CAROLINA HURRICANES (16-10-1)
Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen
Brock McGinn–Jodan Staal–Warren Foegele
Ryan Dzingel–Lucas Wallmark–Nino Niederreiter
Trevor van Riemsdyk–Clark Bishop–Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton
Joel Edmundson–Brett Pesce
Jake Gardiner–Haydn Fleury
Petr Mrazek
