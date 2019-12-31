Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots got off to a good start to the week, and they haven’t even practiced yet.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sounded positive in his Tuesday afternoon news conference despite his team’s Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. New England hasn’t played on wild-card weekend in 10 years.

“It will be a big challenge for us here,” Belichick said. “It’s a great opportunity here to advance. It’s what we worked for all year. I think we’re ready to go, will be ready to go. We’re not ready to go yet, but we’ll be ready to go. I think our team had a good attitude this morning. We’ll have a good week of practice, and we’ll be ready to let it go Saturday night.”

What does a good attitude mean to Belichick?

“Well, they’ve been working on Tennessee,” he said. “They know what we’re talking about. They asked good questions. They’ve obviously spent time watching.”

The Patriots spent time with the Titans this summer in joint practices and a preseason game. New England lost to Tennessee in Week 10 last season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images