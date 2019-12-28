Will the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take out their frustrations on the Iowa State Cyclones?
The teams will meet Saturday in Orlando in the 2019 Camping World Bowl. The Fighting Irish are 10-2, ranked 15th and riding a six-game winning streak. They once were in the running for a College Football Playoff spot but ultimately landed outside the championship-contenders’ ranks. They now might make the 7-5 Cyclones pay in their final game of the season.
The Notre Dame versus Iowa State game projects as a classic case of strong defense against a powerful offense. Notre Dame has allowed just 18.7 points per game, and Iowa State has scored 34.1 points per game. Something probably will have to give.
Here’s how to watch the Camping World Bowl online.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, at noon ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ESPN.com/watch
