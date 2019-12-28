The Penn State football team must avoid following a near-miss with another letdown.
The tenth-ranked Nittany Lions will take on the No. 17 Memphis Tigers on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. Penn State went 10-2 in the regular season, finished second in the Big Ten East and just outside the College Football Playoff spots. Memphis won the AAC with a 12-1 record but lost head coach Mike Norvell, whom Florida State hired earlier this month.
Memphis’ high-powered offense scored 40.5 points per game, fourth-highest in the FBS.
Here’s how to watch the Cotton Bowl online.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, at noon ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images