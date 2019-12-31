Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the holiday season in the rearview, the second half of the college hockey season is set to begin.

There weren’t many games over the last week, aside from a few tournaments, but there was a lot of excitement. North Dakota remains atop the national rankings, while Cornell rose to No. 2 in this week’s poll with Minnesota State dropping to No. 3 after a 7-2 loss to St. Cloud State.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy discussed these changes along with their ripple effects, and also gave their Hockey East three stars of the week on this week’s installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also spoke with Boston College captain David Cotton ahead of the Eagles’ big matchup against Vermont, and previewed this week’s slate of college hockey games on the NESN networks.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Women’s Hockey: Union vs. Harvard, 6 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Men’s Hockey: Yale vs. New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: No. 9 UMass vs. No. 7 Denver, 9 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Men’s Hockey: Vermont vs. No. 5 Boston College, 4:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Brown vs. New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Monday

Men’s Hockey: Bentley vs. No. 12 Northeastern, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.