Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For New England Patriots fans, Tom Brady’s sideline rant was the lasting image from Sunday night’s loss to the Houston Texans.

However, until Tuesday night, reading Brady’s lips was the only way to figure out what the 42-year-old quarterback said to his receiving corps.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared a “Sights and sounds” video from their Week 13 loss, and it contains more than a few interesting moments. Most notably, the clip offers a glimpse into Brady’s now-infamous sideline speech.

“Come on, let’s go grind this out,” Brady said. “It ain’t gonna be easy. It’s gonna be all man (coverage). We’re not gonna be wide open.”

The moment occurs at the 2-minute mark in the video below:

Sights and sounds from SNF. pic.twitter.com/TZnk33WcKg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 4, 2019

For now, everything else Brady told his receivers remains a mystery.

The Patriots fell to second place in the AFC with their 28-22 loss in Houston. The defending Super Bowl champions will look to right the ship Sunday afternoon when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images