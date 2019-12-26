Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Edge rusher Shilique Calhoun missed Thursday’s New England Patriots practice with an illness, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Six more players were limited in the Patriots’ second-to-last practice of the regular season. The team will practice once more Friday before hosting the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Week 17.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Shilique Calhoun, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

Calhoun has played in all but one game this season, registering nine tackles and three quarterback hits in 252 snaps as a situational pass rusher.

Jones missed last Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. McCourty and Cannon were unable to finish that game.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who said he suffered a “new” elbow injury against the Bills, has not appeared on the injury report this week.

