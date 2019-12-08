Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Rams by no means are out of the playoff picture, and they’ve got a chance this week to prove they belong in the postseason.

L.A. Coliseum on Sunday will play host to the Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the Week 14 “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

At 7-5, the Rams entered the week one spot out of the second wild card in the NFC, while the 10-2 Seahawks would own a bye as the No. 2 seed if the postseason started today. This is the second meeting between the two division foes, with the Seahawks besting L.A. 30-29 in Seattle back in Week 5.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks vs. Rams:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images