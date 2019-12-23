Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shannon Sharpe doesn’t just want Tom Brady to lose.

No, the FS1 talking ahead apparently wants the New England Patriots quarterback to get hurt, too.

Sharpe was not among those entertained or impressed by Brady’s surprisingly good block during Saturday’s game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills. In a particularly aggressive reaction, Sharpe called for NFL defenders to go for the 42-year-old quarterback’s head when they get a chance.

Check this out:

Defenders, you saw Brady on the reverse blocking. Next time pats run wildcat or a reverse, peel Brady’s cap. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 21, 2019

Weird.

Here’s Sharpe’s explanation:

You block me, but I can’t hit you? What NFL rule is that? Brady hit the DB in the knee. https://t.co/y3o1wvucMJ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 22, 2019

Did Brady go low on the block? Sure, but he isn’t exactly a missile out there, nor did it appear he had nefarious intentions.

But don’t tell that to Sharpe, whose takes continue to be among the worst in sports media.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images