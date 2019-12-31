A homecoming wasn’t in the cards for Rich Hill, apparently.

The free-agent pitcher and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a deal, the club confirmed Tuesday in a tweet. Hill’s deal is worth $3 million guaranteed, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. With incentives, however, he can earn up to $10 million, per Heyman.

The 39-year-old left-hander had been linked to the Boston Red Sox, with the Boston native confirming earlier this month he had spoken with the club about a reunion. Hill’s durability likely was a concern for the Red Sox or any team bidding for his services. He appeared in just 13 games last season and underwent offseason elbow surgery that will keep him out for at least a couple of months.

When healthy, though, Hill has proved to be a very good middle-of-the-rotation option. In limited action in 2019, he went 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA, striking out 72 batters in 58 2/3 innings. A career journeyman, Hill turned around his career with the Red Sox as the decade began, and has been a handful for opposing hitters when healthy, striking out nearly 11 batters per inning since the start of the 2013 season.

In addition to Hill, the Twins also signed veteran Homer Bailey on Tuesday.