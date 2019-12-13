New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady borrowed a phrase from the late rapper Mac Miller to serve as an inspirational Instagram caption Friday.

“Whole team about to figure it out, ice cold that’s what winters about,” Brady posted with a photo of the QB throwing with snow in the background.

Brady was asked about that post Friday during his weekly news conference.

“I think every week we’re still making a little progress,” Brady said. “So, every week we’re just trying to learn from our mistakes and put all of the right things together. Hopefully, just keep improving. Guys are working really hard, and that’s been great to see. That’s what we have to keep doing. Things just don’t happen magically. We’re working pretty hard at it.”

Brady later explained what makes a great offense. And while some of the terms he threw around do sound cliche, Patriots skill players need to be consistent and dependable down the stretch run for the Patriots’ offense to improve little by little.

“We have a job to do,” Brady said. “That’s to go out there and do the best job we can do and score as many points we can. And I don’t think it’s trying to be less than what we’re capable of. So I think the point is just we got to maximize our potential. And I don’t know what our potential is, but we got to be the best we could be.

“And if we do it well, one time, it’s how well can we do it consistently. And part of its just consistently, we haven’t done a great job. And I think that when you’re not consistent, it just leads to other issues. So trying to be consistent and dependable is what a great offense is all about. And when you have really great playmaking ability, I think all those things make it very hard to defend.”

The Patriots take on the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. If the Patriots’ offense can rebound and regain some juice, you’d think that would come this week against a 1-12 team with a struggling defense.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images