The Boston Bruins went cold in December and might start sliding if they’re not careful.

NHL.com ranked the Bruins No. 3 Thursday in the latest edition of their weekly power rankings. Boston’s new position follows a week in which it lost to the New York Islanders in a shootout and the Nashville Predators in overtime before beating the Washington Capitals emphatically over a three-game homestand.

The Bruins were second in last week’s power rankings. In explaining why they fell to No. 3, NHL.com’s Dan Rosen praised the Bruins’ play with a man advantage but lamented its inability to win overtime games and shootouts.

Hit: The Bruins are 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) on the power play during their five-game point streak (2-0-3) since Dec. 14. Five players have accounted for the six power play goals. Center Patrice Bergeron has two.

Miss: The Bruins are 0-4 in games that extend beyond regulation this month. They have lost three in overtime and one in a shootout.

The Bruins have won four and lost eight games in December to date. While the win over the Capitals offered hope the Bruins’ fortunes soon might improve, they’ll need to maintain their power-play prowess and improve their defending in order to return to winning ways and return to the top-two spots in the NHL power rankings.

The Bruins will round out 2019 with a home date against the Buffalo Sabres sandwiched in-between visits to the Sabres and New Jersey Devils.

Thumbnail photo via Credit: Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images