A new Netflix docuseries exploring the life of Aaron Hernandez made waves following its Jan. 15 release after alleging the late New England Patriots star had engaged in a same-sex relationship prior to his 2017 death.

Now, Hernandez’s former fianceé is speaking for the first time about the claims made in “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez told ABC News’ Amy Robach she was unaware of her financé’s intimate relationship with a former high school teammate. The 30-year-old said she “would not have loved him any differently” had he been hiding his sexuality, but wished he would have told her had it been true.

“I would have understood,” Jenkins-Hernandez said in a clip of the upcoming interview, via ABC News. “It’s not shameful, and I don’t think anybody should feel shameful on who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just — I wish I was able to tell him that.”

She added: “It would’ve been hard to watch somebody walk away or to live a different life. But it’s not shameful.”

You can watch the full interview Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” which airs at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

