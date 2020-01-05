Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown might have an ax to grind with the New England Patriots, but not Tom Brady.

The former Pats wide receiver took an apparent shot at the Pats following their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild card round.

But shortly after firing off that tweet, he started clamoring for Brady’s attention.

2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

Brady and Brown reuniting again would be something else, but in the unlikely event that ever happens, it probably wouldn’t be in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images