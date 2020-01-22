Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Novak Djokovic defend his throne and Serena Williams reclaim hers in 2020?

FanDuel Sportsbook pegged the tennis stars as the favorites to win the 2020 Australian Open in the men’s and women’s singles competitions, respectively.

At +105, the oddsmakers have given Djokovic, the 2019 Australian Open winner, a decisive betting edge over his longtime rivals Rafael Nadal (+550) and Roger Federer (+700).

Djokovic defeated Tatsuma Ito on Wednesday in the second round in straight sets.

Is Novak Djokovic a lock to win his 8th Australian Open? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v0xu8FSff9 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 22, 2020

Williams last won the Australian Open in 2017, but FanDuel believes she’s best poised to win the major and thus set her lines ata +300. Naomi Osaka (+650) and Ashleigh Barty (+700) are the other women’s- singles favorites.

Latest Women's Australian Open Odds 🎾 pic.twitter.com/RYXle0pd1p — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 22, 2020

Williams advanced to the third round Wednesday after beating Tamara Zidansek in straight sets.

The 2020 Australian Open began in earnest Monday. The tournament will conclude Feb. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images