Larry Walker officially is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and Cam Neely is stoked to see his friend finally enshrined.

Walker, along with Derek Jeter, were the only two members to be inducted. The former Major League Baseball outfielder was in his last year of eligibility and got in by just six votes.

During the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, Neely shared a nice story about his longtime pal getting the honor.

“It’s a long time coming,” the B’s president said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “I’ve always admired his career and thought he should have got in earlier. I’m happy for him and happy for his family.

“It’s a big deal being a Canadian. He’s just the second Canadian in so that’s pretty cool,” Neely added. “Growing up he was the goalie on my teams (in British Columbia). Every other year, we’d be on the same team and I played some baseball with him. Then we went our separate ways (at) about 16 or 17(years old).”

The duo went from a couple of kids growing up together in Canada to Hall of Famer’s, as Neely was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images