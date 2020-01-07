Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are in Nashville for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Predators at Bridgestone Arena, but there’s a little more to Boston’s trip down south this time around.

The B’s embarked on their annual Mom’s Trip on Monday, with each player’s mother in tow. Once in Nashville, the Bruins and their moms hit the town — and it looks like they had a blast.

Boston took the ice Tuesday morning in preparation for their matchup with the Predators later that evening, and their moms were right by their side.

They even gathered for an adorable group photo afterward.

(You can check out the full gallery here.)

Hopefully, Tuesday’s game will add to the excitement of the special occasion.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images