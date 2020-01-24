If the Boston Red Sox have a manager by spring training, great. If not, that’s fine as well.

That appears to be the mindset of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

The Red Sox currently are in pursuit of a new manager after mutually parting ways with Alex Cora. Of course, January is not typically when teams are going after skippers, so the Red Sox are in an unusual spot, especially with pitchers and catcher set to report to spring training Feb. 12.

But Bloom indicated to The Associated Press on Thursday that the ideal scenario is the Red Sox having a manager in place by spring training, but that they won’t rush through the process just so that someone is in place by then.

“It would certainly be ideal (to have a replacement by spring training),” Bloom said. “Nobody wants to be at this point in a year without a manager, obviously, so that would become even more important once we get to spring training.

“It’s best for everybody if it just stays private until we have something to share,” Bloom added. “Obviously speed is important, because of the unusual timing of this, but we just want to make sure we’re not going faster than we should, in order to get the best outcome in this process.”

According to the AP, Bloom would not indicate whether the team had conducted any interviews or if internal candidates were ruled out.

