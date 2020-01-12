The “Texas Rattlesnake” surely must have been proud of Eric Fisher on Sunday night.
After erasing a 24-point first-quarter deficit, the Chiefs utterly dominated the next three frames at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City opened the final quarter with a bang, as Patrick Mahomes connected with Blake Bell for an 8-yard touchdown just over a minute into the fourth to push the home team’s lead over the Houston Texans to 17.
Arguably no one was more fired up about Blake’s score than left tackle Eric Fisher, who grabbed two beers from fans and unleashed his best Stone Cold Steve Austin impression.
You can check it out in the videos below:
Nailed it.
Fisher and the Chiefs can enjoy a few cold ones after clinching their second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LIV on the line.
