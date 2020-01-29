We know a conversation between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is in the near future, but some feel they can act it out on their own.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd has for a long time discussed the impending possible break up between Brady and Belichick. This time, however, he might have outdone himself, as he attempted to preview the Brady-Belichick conversation in very creepy fashion.

It’s a video you have to see to believe, as Cowherd dawns both Brady’s and Belichick’s face. Here is what Cowherd had to say as he played the roles of both New England Patriots’ personnel:

“You know that Belichick and Brady at some point have sat down,” Cowherd said. “Bill’s having soup, Tom’s leaving practice and has spent three or four minutes talking about this potentially being the year he leaves. And you know what Bill’s saying. ‘Tommy I love you. You’ve sacrificed. We totally respect that but this is about winning. We also made a sacrifice. We were going to replace you with Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s very good looking. And not that you aren’t good looking, but he’s very good looking. And we didn’t, we shipped him out of town. So we been good to you.’

And you know, Tom Brady, you got to give him credit. The guy has taken some real pay cuts. And Brady’s going to say, ‘Coach, I don’t mind taking pay cuts, but I got nothing out here. I got rookie wide receivers, you didn’t address Gronk, I got hockey scores on the desk here. I got nothing, you got to give me something to work with. What do I have? Where’s all the money going? Are you guys sending the money off shore?’ (Switching back to Belichick) ‘Tommy that’s not how we do it. We love you here. We just can’t go to $35 million. You’re looking at Patrick Mahomes. You’re looking at Russell Wilson. You’re looking at Lamar Jackson. The game has changed. You’re looking more like a little bit like a Philip Rivers, or an Eli Manning, Andy Dalton. And we love ya.’ And at that point, Tom’s done. Tom’s like, ‘Andy Dalton? The beige water pistol. I’m Andy Dalton? Is that what you’re saying? I can’t handle this.’ ”

To see the full weird video by Cowherd, watch it below:

What will the conversation between Tom Brady & Bill Belichick look like this off-season?@ColinCowherd introduces 'Trading Faces.' pic.twitter.com/zHPajMxSIs — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 29, 2020

Sports personalities will continue to stir the “Brady leaving New England” rumor pot. This is another one of those instances — just far more terrifying than usual.

