Danica Patrick is ready for the NFC Championship Game — are you?
The retired NASCAR star had a busy week leading up to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Patrick is dating Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Patrick, as usual, used Instagram to share her enthusiasm.
Watch her do snow angels in Green Bay in the video below:
And check out these two photos:
Patrick and her fellow Packers superfans hope Rodgers leads Green Bay to its first Super Bowl berth since 2011. Should that happen, we can expect Patrick to take Miami by storm.
The NFC Championship Game starts at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images