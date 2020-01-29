Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Does winning the coin toss at the Super Bowl give teams an edge?

The answer may surprise you.

Teams that have won the flip actually are 24-29 all-time, according to NFL Research. The last five teams to win the toss — the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks — have lost their respective Super Bowl games.

The last team to win a coin toss and win the Super Bowl was the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, when they crushed the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Will things be different this time around? We’ll see when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami.

