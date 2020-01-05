FOXBORO, Mass. — The Titans may have defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions in the wild-card round, but one Tennessee player still is a bit salty.

Ex-Patriot Logan Ryan delivered a dagger to the New England Patriots’ heart Saturday night, collecting a pick-six in the final seconds of the game. But he still had a bone to pick with his former squad after the game.

Ryan took aim at Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy for claiming New England was kicking off a “revenge tour” against the Titans — and he did not hold back one bit.

“(The Patriots) organization has so much class, so my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a revenge tour — just play ball, Kyle,” Ryan told reporters after the game, via the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt. “Like, I’m sure you’re going to see this, but he’s one of the hyenas and he’s on a revenge tour and why not start with the Titans? … Tom Brady doesn’t do that, Julian Edelman doesn’t do that, Devin McCourty, Gilly Lock (Stephon Gilmore) don’t do that, and Kyle Van Noy’s running his mouth and giving us bulletin-board material about his revenge tour, and his revenge tour ended early.

“I’m sure I’ll hear some in the group chat from some of my guys over there, but Dev, Duron (Harmon), J-Mac (Jason McCourty), I’m sorry I had to say it, but my man Van Noy’s been tripping, so his revenge tour ended early. Hope he likes it.”

But Ryan didn’t stop there. He also had some choice words for Brady, who he nearly picked off twice Saturday night.

“Everyone knows I should have had the one before halftime I was looking at the run before I even secured the catch. I never do that,” Ryan said. “I always pride myself on having great hands and I dropped the easiest pick of my career. But I had faith, I said the ball’s going to come back to me. I think every one of my teammates knew that was a fluke. They said the ball was going to come back to me again and I believed it. And what do you know, it came back to me again. I appreciate TB12 for that one. That one is going on my mantle.”

Ouch.

