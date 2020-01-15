Five Liverpool players have been voted into the UEFA.com Fans’ Team of the Year for 2019.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane all feature in the best-XI following a poll on UEFA’s website.

They’re joined by Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com