Five Liverpool players have been voted into the UEFA.com Fans’ Team of the Year for 2019.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane all feature in the best-XI following a poll on UEFA’s website.

They’re joined by Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

3️⃣ from the Netherlands 🇳🇱

5️⃣ from Liverpool 🔴

7️⃣ Newcomers 🆕

1️⃣1️⃣ stars 🌟 Your 2019 UEFA #TeamOfTheYear! — UEFA (@UEFA) January 15, 2020

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com