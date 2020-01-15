Five Liverpool players have been voted into the UEFA.com Fans’ Team of the Year for 2019.
Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane all feature in the best-XI following a poll on UEFA’s website.
They’re joined by Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.
3️⃣ from the Netherlands 🇳🇱
5️⃣ from Liverpool 🔴
7️⃣ Newcomers 🆕
1️⃣1️⃣ stars 🌟
Your 2019 UEFA #TeamOfTheYear!
— UEFA (@UEFA) January 15, 2020
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com