Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl parties vary from house-to-house, so it makes sense for menus to change across state lines.

Google on Friday revealed the most-searched-for Super Bowl snack recipes in each state, and the results for New England were interesting, to say the least:

Connecticut: chili

Maine: deviled eggs

Massachusetts: chicken wings

New Hampshire: chili dogs

Rhode Island: cupcakes

Vermont: chili

Rotel dip or Pizza dip for the #SuperBowl? Here are the uniquely highly searched game recipes by state. More data: https://t.co/KrYmqd2sOB pic.twitter.com/Ec1gMxTVPs — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 31, 2020

We’re not willing to argue with a straight face that chili shouldn’t feature prominently, especially if a chef has prepared it expertly.

However, Maine and Rhode Island, we have to talk. What’s going on with the deviled eggs and cupcakes? … asking for a friend.

The snacks will be available Sunday on tables across the region and country prior to and during Super Bowl LIV, which the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images