The wait is over.

Most NFL fans now agree that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. However, no debate can be wrapped up until O.J. Simpson offers his two cents on the matter. Thankfully, Simpson did just that Monday afternoon when he mused about the NFL’s GOAT conversation.

Check out this video:

Thanks for that, Juice.

Again, Brady has cemented himself as the best QB ever to play the game. However, Patrick Mahomes, who seems fast-tracked to landing in the GOAT debate before his career ends, has a chance to add a Super Bowl championship to his already-incredible résumé in two weeks.

