Saturday night called for celebration for Jason Whitlock.

Arguably no one has been longing for the fall of the Patriots dynasty more than Whitlock, who wears his anti-New England stance like a badge of honor. While it remains to be seen if New England’s remarkable run truly is finished, the future in Foxboro isn’t looking incredibly bright.

The Patriots’ 2019 season came to an end via a wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans. Whitlock earlier in the week predicted the Titans would pull off a road upset, and he was so confident in his pick that he put together a metaphorical “funeral” for the Patriots. But instead of basking in the glory after Tennessee came out victorious, Whitlock took the high road.

I'm going to handle this victory with class. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 5, 2020

As a potential franchise-altering offseason awaits New England, we have a feeling Whitlock will make his thoughts on the Patriots heard loud and clear over the next few months.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images