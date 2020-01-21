Julian Edelman returned to Instagram on Tuesday, much to the delight of his high-profile followers.
The typically prolific Edelman has been silent (outside of posting an ad) since the New England Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans. But Edelman broke his silence Tuesday, and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu was among those who felt compelled to comment.
Here’s his post:
And here’s Mathieu’s response:
“EVERY FAILURE WE STACK LIKE BRIXKS.”
Here are some other highlights from the comments section:
“💪🏻💪🏻,” — Erin Andrews
“Yes Sir 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” — Shane Victorino
“Modern day gladiator,” — Jarrett Stidham
“Beast,” — Jacob Hollister
Quite a crew.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images