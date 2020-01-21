Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman returned to Instagram on Tuesday, much to the delight of his high-profile followers.

The typically prolific Edelman has been silent (outside of posting an ad) since the New England Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans. But Edelman broke his silence Tuesday, and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu was among those who felt compelled to comment.

Here’s his post:

And here’s Mathieu’s response:

“EVERY FAILURE WE STACK LIKE BRIXKS.”

Here are some other highlights from the comments section:

“💪🏻💪🏻,” — Erin Andrews

“Yes Sir 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” — Shane Victorino

“Modern day gladiator,” — Jarrett Stidham

“Beast,” — Jacob Hollister

Quite a crew.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images