Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox don’t have a manager yet, but their 40-man roster is set.

The Red Sox on Tuesday traded pitcher Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The trade comes just a few days after Boston designated Lakins for assignment. Boston also announced it outrighted reliever Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Lakins made his big-league debut during the 2019 season, appearing in 16 games — three starts — for the Red Sox. The 25-year-old allowed 10 earned runs in 23 1/3 innings, striking out 18 and walking 10.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has had a busy first offseason in charge. The biggest decision, an unexpected one, still looms as he and the club search for Alex Cora’s replacement after the Sox mutually parted ways with Cora due to his role in the Houston Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal.

As it pertains to the actual on-field roster, though, the 40-man is set — at least for now. While Boston hasn’t made any sort of blockbuster moves despite a winter of trade rumors regarding players like Mookie Betts and David Price, Bloom has kept busy adding depth and versatility through minor moves.

Here’s where the Red Sox’s 40-man roster stands after the Lakins move:

PITCHERS

Yoan Abar

Matt Barnes

Ryan Brasier

Colten Brewer

Austin Brice

Nathan Eovaldi

Matt Hall

Kyle Hart

Heath Hembree

Darwinzon Hernandez

Chris Mazza

Josh Osich

Martin Perez

David Price

Denyi Reyes

Eduardo Rodriguez

Chris Sale

Mike Shawaryn

Jeffrey Springs

Josh Taylor

Hector Velazquez

Marcus Walden

Ryan Weber

Brandon Workman

CATCHERS

Kevin Plawecki

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS

Jonathan Arauz

Xander Bogaerts

C.J. Chatham

Michael Chavis

Bobby Dalbec

Rafael Devers

Tzu-Wei Lin

Dustin Pedroia

Jose Peraza

OUTFIELDERS

Andrew Benintendi

Mookie Betts

Jackie Bradley Jr.

J.D. Martinez

Marcus Wilson

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images