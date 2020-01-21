The Boston Red Sox don’t have a manager yet, but their 40-man roster is set.
The Red Sox on Tuesday traded pitcher Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The trade comes just a few days after Boston designated Lakins for assignment. Boston also announced it outrighted reliever Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket.
Lakins made his big-league debut during the 2019 season, appearing in 16 games — three starts — for the Red Sox. The 25-year-old allowed 10 earned runs in 23 1/3 innings, striking out 18 and walking 10.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has had a busy first offseason in charge. The biggest decision, an unexpected one, still looms as he and the club search for Alex Cora’s replacement after the Sox mutually parted ways with Cora due to his role in the Houston Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal.
As it pertains to the actual on-field roster, though, the 40-man is set — at least for now. While Boston hasn’t made any sort of blockbuster moves despite a winter of trade rumors regarding players like Mookie Betts and David Price, Bloom has kept busy adding depth and versatility through minor moves.
Here’s where the Red Sox’s 40-man roster stands after the Lakins move:
PITCHERS
Yoan Abar
Matt Barnes
Ryan Brasier
Colten Brewer
Austin Brice
Nathan Eovaldi
Matt Hall
Kyle Hart
Heath Hembree
Darwinzon Hernandez
Chris Mazza
Josh Osich
Martin Perez
David Price
Denyi Reyes
Eduardo Rodriguez
Chris Sale
Mike Shawaryn
Jeffrey Springs
Josh Taylor
Hector Velazquez
Marcus Walden
Ryan Weber
Brandon Workman
CATCHERS
Kevin Plawecki
Christian Vazquez
INFIELDERS
Jonathan Arauz
Xander Bogaerts
C.J. Chatham
Michael Chavis
Bobby Dalbec
Rafael Devers
Tzu-Wei Lin
Dustin Pedroia
Jose Peraza
OUTFIELDERS
Andrew Benintendi
Mookie Betts
Jackie Bradley Jr.
J.D. Martinez
Marcus Wilson
