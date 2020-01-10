Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Man, Kemba Walker just cannot catch a break.

Roughly 24 hours after being ejected for the first time in his NBA career, the Boston Celtics guard sprained his left thumb late in the second quarter of Boston’s Thursday night matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Walker could be seen clutching his hand after colliding with Sixers forward Mike Scott and was in visible pain afterward.

Luckily for the Celtics, he returned to the court to start the third.

Here’s how it played out.

Kemba headed to the locker room after injuring his hand on this play 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/iIzTAYtY30 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 10, 2020

Give this man a break.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images