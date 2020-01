Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are paying their respects to Kobe Bryant in a different way.

The two Los Angeles Lakers stars posted videos Thursday afternoon with each of them getting new tattoos to pay homage to the late NBA legend.

For more on the Lakers’ duo and their new ink, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images