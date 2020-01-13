Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung settled cocaine charges stemming from a June incident at his house in New Hampshire.

The charges against Chung have been conditionally dismissed, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement acquired Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois has released the following statement with regard to the criminal charges pending against Patriots’ S Patrick Chung: pic.twitter.com/cQAXNiuiv7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2020

Chung must remain on good behavior for two years, submit to periodic drug tests, perform 40 hours of community service, and he waived his rights to a speedy trial or indictment with regard to the case.

Chung has yet to receive punishment from the NFL regarding the incident. He played 13 of 16 games during the 2019 season, missing three due to injury. He registered 51 tackles, one tackle for loss and had three pass breakups while starting 12 games.

The 32-year-old safety is signed with the Patriots through the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images