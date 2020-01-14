Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not even Tom Brady could help himself with taking a shot at Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots wide receiver, as you probably know by now, was arrested in Beverley Hills for allegedly jumping onto the hood of a Mercedes-Benz, causing damage to the car. Edelman was seen out with Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and former Patriot Danny Amendola before his arrest.

Pierce and Amendola poked fun at the timing of Pierce’s Instagram post, noting it was taken “like minutes” before police were called to the scene.

And now Brady is reminding his good friend to stay hydrated, as showcased by his latest Instagram story.

“@edelman11 it sounds like you need some of this,” the quarterback wrote on a picture of his TB12 electrolytes.

Tom Brady remains king of the Internet. pic.twitter.com/LnEpmQkhY9 — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) January 14, 2020

Maybe Edelman will carry this around with him from now on.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images