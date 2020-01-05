The Patriots fell Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, but it wasn’t to much fault of their quarterback.

Well, that’s what Randy Moss believes, at least.

New England’s 2019 season came to an end by way of a wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans. While the Patriots managed to limit the surging Titans offense to just 14 points, Tom Brady and Co. squandered a number of golden opportunities and were fairly listless in the second half. It was somewhat of a microcosm of what largely was a frustrating campaign for New England’s offensive attack.

So, what’s next for the Patriots? It remains to be seen if Brady will remain with the franchise moving forward, but if he is, Moss urges the organization to surround the future Hall of Famer with better personnel.

“It’s not all about Tom Brady. At 42 years old, two- or three-year deal. He’s still playing at a high level,” Moss said Sunday on ESPN. “What I talk about is the guys on that offensive side that didn’t step up in big situations. (Mohamed) Sanu, (Phillip) Dorsett, (Julian) Edelman dropping the ball — led the league in drops this year. So when you look at Tom Brady possibly coming back to be the Patriots quarterback and finishing out his career, man, get him some help. That’s the biggest thing that I’ll tell you. They tried to bring Antonio Brown in because they knew they needed a No. 1 receiver when Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) retired. But Tom Brady needs some help wherever he goes. If he’s going to be the Patriots quarterback and finish out his career, get this man some help ’cause the guys they have there are not the guys he wants.”

It’s safe to say it’s going to be a fascinating offseason in Foxboro.

