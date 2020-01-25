Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 racing season has arrived — finally.

Since 1962, the best endurance racers in the world have participated in the grueling Rolex 24 at Daytona, and they’ll do so again starting Saturday.

Drivers will compete in the 58th running of the 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway to kick off the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Once a champion is crowned Sunday afternoon, the countdown will begin to NASCAR’s Daytona 500, which goes down Feb. 16.

If you want to watch the entire race (God bless you), things get a bit tricky. NBC will carry the start of the race before handing off to NBC Sports Network, which briefly will give way to IMSA.TV. And that’s just for Saturday.

Here’s a useful breakdown:

And here’s how to watch the start of the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona:

When: Saturday, Jan 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | IMSA.TV | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images