Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New details have emerged on the arrest of New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams.

The 22-year-old reportedly was arrested Jan. 17 in Tennessee and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was cited for speeding.

Per a Saturday update from the Tennessean, Williams was found with painkillers and marijuana, among other things.

Here are the full details, along with a useful translation from Dr. Jessica Flynn, a sports medicine physician at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., who also contributes to Boston Sports Journal:

Translation: Vicodin, antiviral that’s not a narcotic, and pot. https://t.co/VrkaO7nUns — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) January 26, 2020

Williams is due in court Feb. 21.

The Vanderbilt product is coming off a rookie season in which he played in 10 games (including one in the postseason), serving in a mostly special teams role while also logging 80 snaps at defensive back. He was selected by the Patriots in the second round (45th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images