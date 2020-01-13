The Seahawks took a chance in late December when they effectively pulled Marshawn Lynch off the couch.

While Seattle fell short of its ultimate goal, it’s safe to say the decision to bring back Beast Mode was a worthwhile one.

Lynch, who hadn’t played since late October 2018 prior to re-signing with the Seahawks before their regular-season finale, scored at least one touchdown in each of the three games he played over the past three weeks. The 33-year-old found the end zone twice Sunday night at Lambeau Field, and his pair of scores nearly helped the Seahawks pull off an upset win over the Green Bay Packers.

Being called into action with minimal time to prepare is no easy task, especially when you’re immediately thrust into a high-stakes setting. Lynch’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who saluted the five-time Pro Bowl selection during the divisional-round game.

What’s crazy to me is Marshawn Lynch not playing no ball and coming in during playoff time and scoring touchdowns. When everyone else has had 20 + games under their belt on the year. #Beast — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 13, 2020

Despite scoring two touchdowns, arguably Lynch’s best highlight Sunday came after the final whistle sounded. The veteran back delivered a critical message to young NFL players, stressing the importance of looking out for yourself throughout your career, both from a health and monetary standpoint.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images